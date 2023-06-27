Brendan O’Connor addresses RTÉ payment scandal

Brendan O’Connor has addressed the RTÉ payment scandal.

Last week, it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

On Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the suspension of RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes, who has since resigned from her role.

The earnings of RTÉ’s top presenters will now be subject to an external review to see if their reported salaries are actually correct.

After Ryan Tubridy, the highest earners are Joe Duffy, Claire Byrne, Ray D’Arcy and Miriam O’Callaghan.

In recent days, almost all of the state broadcaster’s top earners have stated they had not taken part in barter deals – similar to the one agreed with Ryan Tubridy.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Monday, Brendan was asked if he had been involved in a barter pay deal.

The presenter responded: “No, I have not, is the answer.”

He said he had “confirmed” his response on the matter to the media in recent days. During his show, Brendan asked one of the guests on his panel if the issue could have been “avoided” if “an explanation” had been provided months ago. He also said that no one had “RTÉ’s version” of what took place, but didn’t say much more on the scandal. “We did look for Noel Kelly (Tubridy’s agent) and Ryan Tubridy this morning and they did not get back to us (for comment)…” Brendan added.