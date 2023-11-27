Bonnie Ryan admits her husband John’s privacy has become a ‘bigger deal’ than it actually is

Bonnie Ryan has admitted her husband John’s privacy has become a “bigger deal” than it actually is.

The 30-year-old married her teenage sweetheart John Greenhalgh in front of her closest family and friends in Italy in May 2022.

While Bonnie regularly mentions John on Instagram, she’s never shared a photo of his face on social media.

Now, Bonnie has revealed that keeping his identity a secret has made her followers even more inquisitive, making the situation into a “bigger deal” than it is.

Speaking to The Sunday World, the 30-year-old said: “I think I almost should have just never said anything about not showing him, because for some reason it just turned into a bigger deal.”

“The whole reason I didn’t show him was because we just wanted to keep it private, and I feel like the more private we tried to keep it, the more people actually were interested.”

“Now I’m just at a point where I’m like, I don’t even care.”

“I do my best to keep him private because he’s just not into social media,” Bonnie continued. “He totally gets that this is my job and he just doesn’t want to be on it, which is so fine.”

“But I’m like, it is what it is. I get that people have been on this journey with me so they are invested in my life, so that’s why I do try and give them as much as I possibly can — withholding just a little bit back for myself.”

Last year, Bonnie defended her decision not to show her husband’s face on social media after a follower branded it “annoying”.

Bonnie replied to the comment, saying: “He is entitled to his privacy. Just because my job is online doesn’t mean he has to have his face known. I’m showing him respect to his privacy.”

At the time, Bonnie said she was “getting a lot of messages like this” since they tied the knot.

She wrote: “I’ve tried my best to show wedding content while being respectful to the fact my husband doesn’t want to be on social media.” “I just want you to know this isn’t like something I think is gas that I don’t show him, it’s respect for him and what we have chosen for us.” The couple exchanged vows for the second time at St. Augustine’s Church in the village of La Machi, Italy on May 23, 2022. Bonnie’s older sister Lottie married her Italian husband Fabio Aprile at the exact same church back in 2017. Before their Italian wedding, Bonnie and John officially tied the knot in front of a small group of their friends and family in Dublin, two years after they announced their engagement.