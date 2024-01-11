Barry Keoghan’s romance with Sabrina Carpenter ‘confirmed’ by his ex-girlfriend’s mother

The mother of Barry Keoghan’s ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro has seemingly confirmed his new romance with pop princess Sabrina Carpenter.

The Irish actor was first linked to the American singer in December, when they were papped out for dinner together in Los Angeles.

The romance rumours came months after his reported split from Scottish dental nurse Alyson, who is the mother of his one-year-old son Brando.

Alyson’s mother Kathy has since told MailOnline that Barry gave her the “heads up” about his new relationship before it hit headlines.

“They’re on talking terms and need to be for wee Brando,” she said.

“Barry had the decency to give Alyson the heads up about his new girlfriend and we can’t fault him for that. Alyson is now focusing on herself and her son.”

When asked why Alyson and Barry parted ways, she added: “I’m not getting into that.”

Barry confirmed his split from Alyson for the first time during an interview with British GQ earlier this week, but didn’t go into the details of their breakup.

Instead, the Dublin native simply said she’s an “incredible mother” to their son Brando.

Speaking about fatherhood, the 31-year-old confessed: “I feel a responsibility. I feel an enormous amount of pressure, which is good. And I can’t get the little boy off my mind.”

“It’s beautiful. Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world. That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, ‘Wow. You’re smiling at me like that? I don’t deserve that, but anyways, thanks.’