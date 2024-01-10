Barry Keoghan responds to speculation about his love life

Barry Keoghan has finally confirmed his long rumoured split from girlfriend Alyson Sandro.

Their breakup was first reported last summer, however the 31-year-old has remained silent about their split until now.

The Saltburn star met the Scottish dentist in a London-based pub back in 2021, and the couple welcomed a son named Brando together the following year.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Barry was asked about reports the couple had gone their separate ways.

The publication noted that he offered no comment on their split, but said: “She’s [Alyson] done a great job, and she’s an incredible mother.”

Speaking about fatherhood, Barry admitted he feels an “enormous amount of pressure” to be a good dad.

“I can’t get the little boy off my mind. It’s beautiful. Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world,” he explained.

“That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, ‘Wow, you’re smiling at me like that? I don’t deserve that, but anyways, thanks.'”

The 15-month-old is named after legendary actor Marlon Brando, who inspired Barry’s acting career.

“Brando Keoghan. Imagine that, for a name! I set him up,” the Dublin native gushed.

“I obviously love Marlon Brando, but I just, yeah—for a first name I thought it was quite cool. To have Brando in your name— feckin’ hell, man! He’s got a lot to live up to, that kid.

“But he’ll live up to it. He has to have that leather jacket and that rock-star attitude, you know what I mean? He’ll have a motorbike when he’s 12, I think.”

Following his split from Alyson, Barry recently sparked romance rumours with American singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The pair were first linked in December when they were spotted out for dinner together in LA.

Over the weekend, it was rumoured that Barry would be bringing Sabrina to the Golden Gloves with him – but the Irish man hit the red carpet solo.

The 31-year-old was previously in a longterm relationship with Shona Guerin, but the pair split back in 2020.

The former couple met on a night out in Shona’s hometown of Killarney back in 2017, and were living together in Los Angeles before they parted ways.