Barry Keoghan shares sweet snap with son Brando after skipping the IFTA Awards

Barry Keoghan has shared a sweet snap with his son Brando, after mysteriously skipping the IFTA Film & Drama Awards.

The Irish actor was expected to attend the awards ceremony in Dublin on Sunday night, but failed to show up for the star-studded event.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Summerhill native shared a selfie with his son Brando, who he welcomed with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro last August.

Barry was nominated for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin at the IFTAs on Sunday night, but was noticeably absent from the red carpet.

A host of famous faces attended the bash, including his Banshees co-star Brendan Gleeson.

Barry had a particularly busy week last week, as he attended his first Met Gala in New York with Burberry, where he shared an epic selfie with Stormzy.

Back in February, Barry picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTAs for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The Summerhill native dedicated his first BAFTA win to his son Brando, and the children from his hometown in Dublin.

In his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old said: “I should’ve planned this really… I’ve got a list here of who to thank. Martin [McDonagh], thank you.”

“I’m going to fly through this because I’m quite nervous. Martin, Colin [Farrell], Brendan [Gleeson], Kerry [Condon], the cast, the crew, the producers…”

“Ireland, Brando, this is for my son as well, Brando. For my mother, and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area where I came from. This is for you,” Barry added.

The exciting film roles keep coming for Barry, as he’s reportedly in talks to star alongside Paul Mescal in the upcoming Gladiator sequel, which is being helmed by Ridley Scott.

He’s also set to star in a new feature retelling the story of Billy the Kid.