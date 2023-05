The 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards are taking place in Dublin tonight.

Deirdre O’Kane will host the awards show, which honours the best in Irish film and TV from the past year, from the Royal Convention Centre.

Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet – including Caitriona Balfe, Brendan Gleeson, Jessie Buckley and Andrew Scott.

Check out the photos below: