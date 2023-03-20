Barry Keoghan in talks to star alongside Paul Mescal in major blockbuster

Barry Keoghan is reportedly in talks to star alongside Paul Mescal in the upcoming Gladiator sequel, which is being helmed by Ridley Scott.

Following years of speculation, producers have begun the casting process for a second film, and filming is expected to start in May.

Details of the plot remain under wraps, but there’s hopes Russell Crowe will make an appearance in flashback scenes as his iconic character Maximus.

It’s understood Lucius Verus, the son of Roman Empress Lucilla, may provide the link to the original story.

According to Deadline, Paul Mescal will play Lucius, who was portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the first film.

Insiders have also claimed fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan is in negotiations to play Emperor Geta.

The first Gladiator film was released in 2000, and raked in a massive £460million at the box office.

It also scooped five Academy Awards – including Best Picture and Best Actor.