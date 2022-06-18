Barack and Michelle Obama’s comedy-thriller series set to be filmed in Ireland

A new Netflix comedy-thriller series, which is being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, is set to be filmed in Cork.

Filming for the new series Bodkin (working title) is due to commence next week.

The former President and First Lady of the United States have previously created non-fiction series with Netlflix, but Bodkin is set to mark their first work on a fictional project.

The project will be created under their production company Higher Ground, which the couple launched in 2018.

The company have said they are “ecstatic” to be working on “this wickedly wry thriller” as its first scripted series.

Dublin native David Flynn, who is part of production company wiip (Mare of Easttown, Toast of Tinseltown), is also joining Higher Ground and Netflix as an executive producer on the project.

The series will feature a stellar cast including actor and comedian Will Forte, Robyn Cara, and Irish actors Siobhán Cullen, David Wilmot and Chris Walley.

The show has been described as “a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town”.

“But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined,” according to the synopsis.