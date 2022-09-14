Aslan cancel their 40th anniversary show as Christy Dignam suffers health ‘setback’

Aslan have cancelled their 40th anniversary show.

The band were due to play in Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, but have cancelled the gig as lead singer Christy Dignam has suffered a health “setback”.

They said in a statement: “Everything was going so well coming up to our 3Arena show and Christy was doing great. However, he has suffered a setback with his treatment, and we have now been instructed by his doctors that it is not advisable for Christy to perform this Saturday.”

To say we are devastated is an understatement but Christys health as you know is always our priority and we ask you to please respect Christy’s privacy and allow him this time to get through this! 🎶❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/mUPeTGjqOT — Aslan (@OfficialAslan) September 14, 2022

“Christy, Joe, Alan, and Billy are beyond devastated to have to share this news with you,” the Crazy World singers continued.

“We are working to find a new date at 3Arena, so do hold on to your tickets, as they will be fully valid for the rescheduled date.”

“As you all know, Christy’s health is priority, and we also have to respect his privacy at these times.”

Christy was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, which there is “no cure” for, on St. Patrick’s Day in 2013.

He spoke to Goss.ie earlier this year about the terrifying moment he flatlined in hospital, and revealed he appreciates every day amid his health battle.