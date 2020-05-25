Aoibhín Garrihy shares adorable says the best thing about lockdown has been her six-month-old daughter

The actress wrote about spending time with the tot during lockdown

Aoibhín Garrihy shares adorable says the best thing about lockdown has been...

Aoibhín Garrihy has shared some adorable snaps of her six-month-old daughter.

The former Fair City star gave birth to Líobhan at the University Hospital in Galway in November, after going into labour early.

Taking to Instagram, Aoibhín posted two sweet photos of the tot to mark her turning six-months-old.

“Our little lady Líobhan is 6 months today and the best thing about life in lockdown has been all the precious time we’ve had getting to know one another 🤍,” the 32-year-old penned.

Friends and fans were quick to take to the comment section to react to the cute post.

“Gorgeous getting so like her big sis 💕” one follower admitted.

“Gorgeous lil dóitín ❤️ she’s starting to look like her big sis more and more!” Irish presenter Síle Seoige commented.

“Ah little beauty god bless 💓,” a fan added.

Aoibhin and her husband John Burke are already parents to their one-year-old daughter Hanorah, who they welcomed in June 2018.