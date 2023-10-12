Alan Hughes reveals stalker hell – amid Holly Willoughby’s alleged kidnap and murder plot

Alan Hughes has recalled his own frightening stalker experience in the wake of Holly Willoughby’s alleged kidnap and murder plot.

The Ireland AM presenter shared his sympathy for the former This Morning host as he revealed a stalker shockingly arrived at his doorstep.

“I had a stalker who came to my house and knocked on my door,” he revealed.

“Years ago. Literally knocked on my door, he was in a mental hospital. Those things can happen,” he told the Irish Mirror.

The Dubliner’s stalker ordeal quickly escalated when the TV presenter had to get the gardai involved.

“We had to get the police up to the station because he was mentioning other presenters and knew where they lived,” the Panto star added.

The Virgin Media presenter said that his stalker claimed that he knew him personally, while Alan insisted that was never the case.

“He found out where I lived and knocked on my door one night and I opened the door,” Alan explained.

“I was able to say to him, I was on my own in the house, I just said there’s somebody here and I just closed the door.”

“I remember then it got quite serious and the police were involved and brought him to the station.”

Alan revealed this incident after showing his support for Holly Willoughby amid her departure from This Morning.

The presenter said: “I think there comes a stage where your family and your life has to take preference over everything.”

“I think Holly made the right decision. Imagine someone was planning to kidnap and kill you, you’d be shook.”