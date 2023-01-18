Ailbhe Garrihy welcomes her second child with husband Ruairdhi Hehir

Ailbhe Garrihy has welcomed her second child with her husband Ruairdhi Hehir.

The PR and talent manager announced the news by sharing a photo of their newborn baby boy on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Our smallest boy, Fionn Hehir made his appearance into the world on 16/01/2023 at 6.06pm 💙.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ailbhe Garrihy (@ailbhegarrihy)

“Looking just like his big brother Seán, we are so in love and feeling so blessed 💙.”

Ailbhe announced her pregnancy back in August.

Alongside a sweet snap of their son Seán with her baby scans, she wrote: “Hands up if you’re gonna be a big brother 🥰.”

” Feeling beyond lucky to be expecting baby no.2 in early 2023 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ailbhe Garrihy (@ailbhegarrihy)

Ailbhe married her longtime love Ruairdhi in Doolin back in 2019, with her well-known sisters Aoibhin and Doireann acting as her bridesmaids on the day.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son name Seán, in August 2020.