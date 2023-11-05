Ailbhe Garrihy and husband Ruairdhi Hehir celebrate their son’s christening

Ailbhe Garrihy and her husband Ruairdhi Hehir have celebrated their son’s christening.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on January 16.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mum-of-two shared a sweet photo of her family, writing: “The best best day celebrating Fionn Eugene Hehir 🤍🥺🤍.”

Ailbhe also shared a photo of herself and Fionn, writing: “My baby boy 🥺🤍.”

Her sister Doireann, who stood as Fionn’s godmother, wrote: “So honoured to be godmother to beautiful baby Fionn Eugene Hehir 🥹💙✨ @ailbhegarrihy @ruaidhrih.”

Meanwhile, their sister Aoibhin said: “Little angel boy. Thanks for the best day little Fionn and getting us all together.”

Ailbhe and Ruairdhi welcomed their second child together on January 16.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the PR and talent manager penned: “Our smallest boy, Fionn Hehir made his appearance into the world on 16/01/2023 at 6.06pm 💙. Looking just like his big brother Seán, we are so in love and feeling so blessed 💙.”

Ailbhe married her longtime love Ruairdhi in Doolin back in 2019, with her well-known sisters Aoibhin and Doireann acting as her bridesmaids on the day.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son name Seán, in August 2020.