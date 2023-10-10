World Mental Health Day 2023: Organisations to contact if you’re struggling

October 10 marks World Mental Health Day.

People across the globe have been taking to social media to raise awareness of mental health issues and to share helplines and support systems for those who may be struggling with their mental health.

If you suffer with your mental health and are in need of support, we’ve listed a number of organisations you can reach out to.

Take a look:

Aware

Aware is a national organisation providing free support, education and information services to people impacted by anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and related mood conditions.

You can contact them at 01 661 7211 or 01 524 0361, or email [email protected].

CARI

Cari provides therapy for children and young people who have been affected by child sexual abuse.

They also provide information, support and counselling to non-abusive parents, carers and siblings.

To get in contact, phone 0818 924 567 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 5pm) or email [email protected].

Jigsaw

Jigsaw offers mental health advice and support, both online and in person, for people aged 12 to 25, and for parents or concerned adults.

Visit their chat portal here.

Pieta House

Pieta House provides a range of services nationally to people who are experiencing thoughts of suicide, those who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide.

They offer a 24-hour crisis helpline, managed by qualified and professional therapists, which you can contact at 1800 247 247.

turn2me

turn2me offers individual counselling sessions to those over 18 years old.

They have created a safe space to talk with a professional counsellor to help you develop the tools you need to plough through tough times.

Avail of their services here.

Women’s Aid

Women’s Aid is a national, feminist organisation working to prevent and address the impact of domestic violence and abuse.

If you’re looking for support, call their national freephone helpline at 1800 341 900 (24/7), use their instant message service, or email [email protected].