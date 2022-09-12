WATCH: Meghan Markle shares sweet embrace with royal fan in viral video

A sweet video of Meghan Markle hugging a teenage girl has gone viral.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and in-laws Prince William and Princess Kate to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The former Suits star, 41, approached a 14-year-old girl, shook her hand, and asked her what her name was.

Meghan then complimented her “beautiful” name, and said: “Thank you for being here. It means so much to the family. We appreciate it.”

The Duchess asked: “How long have you been waiting?” to which the teen replied: “Two hours.”

Meghan then said: “Oh goodness, well hopefully you’ll be able to get back home soon. I appreciate you being here.”

Before she left, the royal fan asked Meghan for a hug, to which the Duchess replied: “Of course!” and embraced her warmly.

TikTok user @izzychar97 shared a video of the encounter, and praised the Duchess for being so kind to her friend.

She wrote: “Harry and Meghan were both absolutely lovely! Here is the hug that everyone is talking about. It was so beautiful to witness and she is such a beautiful woman inside and out. We love you Meghan.”

One fan commented on the now-viral video: “Thank you for posting such a sweet moment. I’m glad you both were there to surround her with positivity. She really needed it ♥️”, and another wrote: “What a beautiful moment. I stand with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. She’s beautiful and so kind.”