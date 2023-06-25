Ad
Sarah Ferguson undergoes ‘successful’ operation after being diagnosed with breast cancer

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sarah Ferguson has undergone a “successful” operation, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Duchess of York’s diagnosis was confirmed by her spokesperson in a statement to OK! Magazine.

They said: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.”

Credit: @itschristopherhorne via @sarahferguson15 | Instagram

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.”

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.”

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days,” the spokesperson continued.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York / WENN.com

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Sarah, 63, was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 – 1996.

The former couple share two daughters – Princesses Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 31.

Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and their two daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie | Instagram
