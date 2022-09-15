Royal guard collapses next to Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall suddenly collapsed on Wednesday night.

The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he fell to the floor without warning.

He was holding a ceremonial staff when he collapsed, and nearby officials quickly rushed to his aid.

JUST IN: Guard collapses while Queen Elizabeth II lies in state pic.twitter.com/gEMrYN0NSC — BNO News (@BNONews) September 14, 2022

The incident happened on the first night of the Queen’s lying in state which gives members of the public an opportunity to pay respects to the late monarch – who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

The coffin will lie in state for four days until Queen’s Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday, September 19.

While she is lying in state, soldiers in ceremonial uniform are maintaining a constant, 24-hour vigil around the Queen’s coffin.

The guards are required to remain completely still at the four corners of the catafalque, with rotations every 20 minutes.

