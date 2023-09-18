Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare snap of their daughter

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared a rare snap of their daughter.

The couple celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Sienna on Monday, September 18.

Alongside an adorable snap of the birthday girl wearing a large hat and a floral dress, Edoardo wrote: “Happy birthday, Baby Girl.You bring us so much love and joy every day. 💕💕💕”

Since Sienna was born in 2021, Beatrice and Edoardo have not publicly released any pictures of her since they desire to keep their daughter off of social media.

Princess Eugenie, Prince Beatrice’s sister, shared a sweet photo of her eldest son August with Sienna as the cousins enjoyed a play date at London Zoo earlier this year.

Sienna also has not attended any official public events with her parents.

Although the young girl is presently tenth in line for the British throne, it is unlikely that she would ever work as a full-time royal.

Beatrice and Edoardo got engaged in September 2019, and were set to wed at St James’s Palace in London in May 2020, but their plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple instead wed in an intimate ceremony in Windsor on July 17 last year, with just 20 guests in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth and Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew.

Edoardo’s son Wolfie acted as his Paige Boy and Best Man, and Beatrice’s sister Eugenie was the Maid of Honour.