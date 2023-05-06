Prince Louis keeps viewers entertained during King Charles’ coronation

Prince Louis kept viewers entertained during King Charles III’s coronation.

The five-year-old arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside his older sister Princess Charlotte, and his parents Prince William and Princess Kate.

His older brother Prince George was also in attendance, but didn’t sit with his family as he had an important role as a Page of Honour.

Louis went viral last June after he pulled faces and covered his ears due to loud noises on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Although the five-year-old was on his best behaviour, he still left viewers in stitches with a couple of hilarious moments during the two-hour-long ceremony.

In one clip, Louis let out a big yawn as he watched the historic ceremony.

In another he’s seen pointing something out to his older sister Charlotte.

Louis was also seen smiling, waving and pulling faces at the adoring crowds as he and his family returned to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey.

There, they are expecting to join King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony to watch a flypast.

