Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s global press secretary defends their decision to make docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s global press secretary has defended their decision to make a docuseries.

Part I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix series, which is titled Harry & Meghan, was released on Thursday morning.

There have been a number of bombshell claims made so far, and there promises to be more in the final three episodes which are set to be released on December 15.

The Netflix docuseries caused uproar amongst some who questioned why Harry and Meghan would step down as senior working members of the Royal Family for “privacy”, yet release a show with such personal videos, photos and stories.

The couple’s global press secretary Ashley Hansen has refuted the claims they left the UK for the US for “privacy” reasons.

She told The New York Times: “Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties.

“Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

“They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion,” Ashley continued.

“The facts are right in front of them”.

Volume I of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, simply titled Harry & Meghan, joined the streaming giant on December 8, and has made a number of bombshell claims so far.

Volume II of the six-part series, which will share “the other side” of the couple’s love story and the challenges they faced, will join Netflix on December 15.