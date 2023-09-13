Ad
Kate Middleton reveals injury during visit to men’s prison

Kate Middleton revealed an injury during her visit to a men’s prison this week.

The Princess of Wales took a trip to Surrey to learn about the work that the Forward Trust does inside High Down prison.

The mum-of-three was photographed on the day wearing bandages that taped her two of her fingers together.

Speaking about her injury during the visit, Kate said: “My own fault. I was jumping around on the trampoline. I did put [bandages] on just to keep it safe.”

The 41-year-old previously revealed that she loves jumping on her trampoline with her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

During an engagement with England’s wheelchair rugby league team earlier this year, Kate revealed that she uses the trampoline to stay fit.

Kate married Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

The royal couple had been dating since 2003.

