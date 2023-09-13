Kate Middleton reveals injury during visit to men’s prison

Kate Middleton revealed an injury during her visit to a men’s prison this week.

The Princess of Wales took a trip to Surrey to learn about the work that the Forward Trust does inside High Down prison.

The mum-of-three was photographed on the day wearing bandages that taped her two of her fingers together.

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is searched before entering a prison for a royal visit, and the look on her face is priceless. pic.twitter.com/cC4ObZCgzJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2023

Speaking about her injury during the visit, Kate said: “My own fault. I was jumping around on the trampoline. I did put [bandages] on just to keep it safe.”

The 41-year-old previously revealed that she loves jumping on her trampoline with her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

During an engagement with England’s wheelchair rugby league team earlier this year, Kate revealed that she uses the trampoline to stay fit.

A fascinating visit to HMP High Down to meet with prisoners and their loved ones and hear about the remarkable work @ForwardTrust does to support them. Thank you to those who shared their stories, and to Mike Trace from The Forward Trust, for speaking about the organisation's… pic.twitter.com/DLxKxGzYD9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 12, 2023

Kate married Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

The royal couple had been dating since 2003.