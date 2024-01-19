Fans react to latest bombshell entering the Love Island: All Stars villa

Fans of Love Island: All-Stars have reacted to the latest bombshell set to enter the villa.

Arabella Chi will return to the villa after first appearing on the show in season 5.

The shocking announcement came at the end of a highly dramatic episode and sent islanders into a frenzy.

Arabella is newly single after her ex-boyfriend and footballer Ruben Dias ended their on-again, off-again relationship earlier this month.

The 32-year-old also revealed that she “hooked up” with a fellow islander last Summer.

The bombshell admitted that her Summer romance was with Toby Aromolaran.

She teased: “Toby, we hooked up in the summer. There is a little bit of unfinished business there.”

The model shot to fame in 2019 after appearing on the reality show in 2019 and coupling up with model Danny Williams

Arabella also dated islander Wes Nelson for nine months after the show.

Since her time on the series, she has been linked to huge stars including Leonardo DiCaprio whom she has been photographed partying alongside.

Arabella met her ex Ruben through mutual friends in September last year and they kept the relationship under wraps for the first few weeks.

However, eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair sharing similar Instagram posts of the Eiffel Tower in November.

Fans of the show have taken to X to share their thoughts on Arabella’s return: “Love Island Producers really aren’t hitting it with this All Stars cast, out of every iconic Love Islander y’all bring Arabella back…”

Another wrote: “arabella i thought it was meant to be love island all stars“

Love Island Producers really aren’t hitting it with this All Stars cast, out of every iconic Love Islander y’all bring Arabella back…#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Bpt0jcOyzY — Sana (@sanaravishing) January 19, 2024

arabella i thought it was meant to be love island all stars #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/CreCji0cQH — ivy ❥ (@tisthcdamseason) January 19, 2024