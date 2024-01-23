Everyone is saying the same thing about Molly Smith and Callum Jones on Love Island: All Stars

Callum Jones is currently in a couple with his ex-girlfriend Molly Smith but has revealed that the relationship is “done.”

The couple met on the 2020 winter series of the dating show, with Callum famously returning from Casa Amor with bombshell Molly.

The pair dated for three years and broke up just six months ago.

Although Callum is coupled up with Molly, he has been actively grafting fellow islander Georgia Steel.

The feelings of attraction are reciprocated between the pair and that in turn has upset Molly.

In an emotional episode tonight, we saw Callum pull his ex for a chat to speak about their current situation.

Viewers of the show have taken to the social media platform X to share their thoughts on the situation.

A disgruntled user wrote: “At first i thought molly came on all stars to get callum back but now i’m convinced she’s come in just to make sure he doesn’t have a good time”

Another wrote: “Molly is just a hypocrite. She thought it was OK to kiss Chris and keep him at arms length. Needs to grow up.”

The new pairing has not only caused problems between Callum and Molly but also Toby and Callum as they argued in tonight’s episode.

Now that she is happily exploring her connection with Callum, Georgia S confronted Toby on a conversation he had with Callum.

Georgia S asked Toby: “You said I could have had her on the outside so what’s the point?”

Toby replied: “It was never like that.”

Georgia S said: “Callum told me it was like that.”

As tensions rose, Toby headed in Callum’s direction and said: “I don’t get it. We chat in the dressing room and you said to Georgia I could have had you on the outside…I didn’t say that though.”

Callum responded: “You said I could have done it on the outside but I didn’t…it doesn’t matter how you said it, you still meant the same thing.”

Shaking his head, Toby said: “That’s way off it bro…that you would relay that to a girl and make her think in a way just so you can get in there. That’s a bit snakey bro.”

The duo have yet to make up after their fight as they avoided each other for the rest of the episode.