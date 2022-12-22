What are nepo babies and why is everyone talking about them?

An article about nepotism babies went viral earlier this week.

The piece, written by Nate Jones for New York Magazine, included a feature image showing stars such as Dakota Johnson, Lily Collins, Lily-Rose Depp and Maya Hawke in baby cribs.

So, what is a nepo baby? They are a child of a celebrity or well-known public figure who have used their parents’ influence to get a step ahead in their careers.

New York Magazine unveils ‘The Year of the Nepo Baby’ cover. 🔗: https://t.co/qdd7iamv1b pic.twitter.com/xN0FU5FV7M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 19, 2022

For example, Dakota Johnson is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

Lily Collins is the daughter of singer and actor Phil Collins, Lily Rose Depp is Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter, and Maya Hawke is the daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

New York Magazine categorized nepo babies into several tiers, the highest being “classic nepo babies”. These are people who inherit famous family names, such as Depp and Hawke.

Then there are “industry babies”, who are children of people who work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry who also might benefit from their parents’ connections. An example of this is singer Phoebe Bridgers, whose father is a set builder.

Billie Eilish also falls into this category, as she is the daughter of a voice actress.

lily-rose depp, maude apatow, dakota johnson and zoe kravitz opening the nymag article at the nepo baby convention pic.twitter.com/NIaQNymh4M — stan (@orangejulepfan) December 20, 2022

Since the article was published, ‘nepo babies’ has been trending on Twitter.

A host of famous faces have weighed in on the discussion, including Irish actress Eve Hewson – who is the daughter of Bono.

She tweeted: “Actually pretty devastated i’m not featured in the nepo baby article like haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE.”

Actually pretty devastated i’m not featured in the nepo baby article like haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE. — Eve Hewson (@EveHewson) December 20, 2022

Lily Allen, whose father is actor Keith Allen and mother is movie producer Alison Owen, tweeted: “The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity.”

“BUT that’s none of my business. And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing.”

The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 19, 2022

O’Shea Jackson Jr., who the son of rapper Ice Cube and played him in the movie Straight Outta Compton, admitted he wouldn’t be wear he is today without the opportunities he gets from his father.

He tweeted: “My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in straight outta compton. I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career.”

“I had to get my ass up and make it work. From the roles I chose. The work ethic I put into them. My professionalism on sets and promo tours. Even leaving HIS agency and goin to find a team of my own. Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive.”

“But none of that. NONE. OF. THAT. Happens that way without the love of my father. The work he put in to get us to a place of opportunity. And for me to ignore that or not accept and use as a guide would be foolish and disrespectful. I am grateful and I use his teachings daily.”

But none of that. NONE. OF. THAT. Happens that way without the love of my father. The work he put in to get us to a place of opportunity. And for me to ignore that or not accept and use as a guide would be foolish and disrespectful. I am grateful and I use his teachings daily. — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) December 20, 2022

The actor continued: “I say this to say. To the people who are 2nd, 3rd or any number of generational talent/wealth. Embrace that shit. Because it’s something that’s been happening for centuries.”

“Do not let anyone get it in your head that you should feel bad or your accomplishments are less than what they are. Bust your ass! Do the work! And leave something for your kids to do the same thing!”

“It is not a shadow for you to get out of! It is an empire to which you are growing! But it all starts with love of yourself. Love of those before you. A strong mind & WORK. I wish everyone in this world to be able to present opportunities for their children to succeed. No matter how big or small. It’s something all parents work for.”

“How many people you know working multiple jobs to put they kids through school. Making opportunities is a parents goal. Family first. May everyone who reads this, blaze a trail for their family to be able to walk in the future. And teach them to love themselves. To love their family. And pave the way for the next. Thank you that was my TED talk.”

Family first. May everyone who reads this, blaze a trail for their family to be able to walk in the future. And teach them to love themselves. To love their family. And pave the way for the next. Thank you that was my TED talk. — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) December 20, 2022