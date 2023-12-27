WATCH: The emotional moment young Irish fan gets special surprise from Liverpool FC manager

An Irish Liverpool fan was treated to a “once-in-a-lifetime” trip to Anfield where he got to meet some of his heroes, including the manager of the club, Jurgen Klopp.

Young Dáire from Monaghan went viral after a video of him singing the football team’s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone was posted to X during his first trip to Anfield.

The video caught the attention of gaffer Jurgen, who then invited the 12-year-old and his family to the club to meet himself and members of the squad.

An emotional way to start your Christmas 🥹 Here’s Dáire’s story… and a special day he’ll never forget ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NNDIjbcLAp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 25, 2023

Dáire was born with an extremely rare condition called Crommelin Syndrome, which has left him wheelchair bound.

In the emotional video, the youngster reveals his incredible passion for the team, dubbing the club as his “best friend.”

At the end of the heart-warming nine minute production, the 12-year-old said: “I’m just so grateful for it all.”

“I can’t believe I’ve come back to Anfield and gotten to do all of this.”

“I can’t put into words what it all means. It’s been an absolutely magical few hours.”

“And it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity basically.”