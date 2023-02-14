Ad
Twitter users react as Coca-Cola axes Lilt after nearly 50 years

Emma Costigan
Lilt has been axed by Coca-Cola after nearly 50 years.

The iconic drink – which is pineapple and grapefruit flavoured, was only sold in Ireland, the UK, Gibraltar and the Seychelles.

The parent brand confirmed the news in a statement, which noted that Lilt has been re-branded to Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit.

Fanta GB and Ireland shared a photo of the re-brand via their official Instagram account, writing: “Introducing Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit.”

“SAME Totally Tropical Taste that you know and love but now part of the Fanta brand.”

The new Fanta flavour will retail in 330ml cans, 500ml bottles and 2L bottles.

 

Lilt fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment that the popular drink had been axed.

“I haven’t drunk it for decades, but I’ll miss the thought of that,” one Twitter user expressed.

Another wrote: “discontinuing Lilt on Valentine’s Day??? true heartbreaker 💔💔💔💔💔,” and a third said: “Haven’t had a can of Lilt for years but obviously now I bloody want one.”

