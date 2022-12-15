This 17-year-old Westmeath model just walked in a major Dior fashion show

Sonny Drummond is one of Ireland’s up and coming models.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Westmeath, was scouted by top model management agency Elite at Longitude Music Festival back in July.

Five months later, the Athlone Community College student was modelling for Dior at the Great Pyramid of Giza in one of the most spectacular fashion events ever staged in Egypt.

Sonny was one of 75 male models chosen to walk the show, which was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the fashion house in Paris by Christian Dior.

Speaking to The Irish Times, the GAA and rugby player admitted being told he had been picked for the show “was the most insane news for me, and weird to have this incredible opportunity randomly landed on you.”

At the postshow party, Sonny met Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Kate Moss’s daughter Lila Grace – who he said “who was very nice and interested to know I was from Ireland. Lots of the models said they had never met an Irish model.”

The 17-year-old is hoping to be cast again for Dior’s menswear shows in Paris in January.