The Christmas Eve Big Busk to return to Dublin after three years

The Christmas Eve Big Busk is set to return to Dublin after three years.

The event has seen stars like Bono, Glen Hansard, Hozier, Imelda May and Sinead O’Connor perform on Grafton Street to raises funds for charity.

The busking session in aid of the Simon Community, which helps homeless people across the country.

Dublin Simon Community has other fundraising events planned for Christmas, including Sing for Simon and the Carolathon to make sure they reach their fundraising target.

Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon Community, said: “We are putting everything we can into moving people out of homelessness and keeping them in their homes where they belong, but we need all the help we can get.”

“For the sixth month in a row, we have reached the scandalous milestone of the highest number of people ever recorded in homelessness in the capital. The figure stands at 11,397 people in emergency accommodation.”

“Among this group is a growing cohort of older people presenting to emergency accommodation services. In the last 12 months, the number of people aged 65 and older residing in emergency accommodation has grown by 39pc.”

Head of Fundraising and Communications at Dublin Simon Community, Aisling Harmey, said: “We are asking the public to please give what they can, and to remember those who will not be at home this Christmas simply because they do not have a place to call home.”

“We are delighted to be back in force with a full calendar of fundraising events after a three-year hiatus brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“We look forward to returning to the streets of Dublin, singing and playing music in a way that has become synonymous with raising funds for people experiencing homelessness at Christmas.”