Man pleads not guilty to the murder of Ashling Murphy

A 33-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on January 12, 2022 when she was killed in broad daylight.

Jozef Puska, who is accused of her murder, appeared before a jury at the Central Criminal Court this afternoon and pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to last up to five weeks.

Ashling’s murder sparked an outpour of anger and devastation across the country, as it once again highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger women face on a daily basis.

Last January, thousands of people attended vigils across Ireland to pay their respects to Ashling, and to support all those who knew and loved her.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.