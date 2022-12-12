Huge news for Irish fans of Formula 1, as World Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing are coming to Dublin next month.

The will take to North Wall Quay for the Red Bull Showrun – a thrilling motorsports spectacle on Sunday, January 15.

This epic event will feature former Formula One driver David Coulthard as he demonstrates the roaring power, speed, and sound of Sebastian Vettel’s Championship winning RB7 car live before thousands of thrilled spectators.

Red Bull Motorsports Athletes Conor Shanahan (Drifter) and Mike Jensen (Stunt Bike Rider) will join Coulthard for the Showrun in an epic display of skill and showmanship.

The 2023 Red Bull Showrun will run from 4:30pm until 6pm, along the North Wall Quay of Dublin City Centre.

Fans will also be able to view with the legendary RB7 up close on Saturday, January 14th from 1pm to 5pm at the Paddock (opposite the Central Bank on North Wall Quay) with free entry.

Tickets to the 2023 Red Bull Showrun are available now from Ticketmaster via RedBull.ie/F1Dublin.

Ticket prices include booking fee:

€5 Child

€10 Adult

€20 Family (two adults, two children)