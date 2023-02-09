Here’s how you can help the victims of the Turkey earthquake

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey in the early hours of February 6.

Later that day, a second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the southern Turkey.

Almost 650 aftershocks have been felt over the past couple of days since the natural disaster occurred.

Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000 https://t.co/z9YS1uRpzX — CNBC (@CNBC) February 9, 2023

In its latest estimate, authorities have said more than 19,000 people have died in Turkey and its neighbouring Syria since the tremors struck on Monday.

More than 28,000 people have been evacuated from the earthquake zone – where an estimated 13 million people had been living.

The earthquakes and their subsequent aftershocks have caused mass devastation throughout the countries – with at least 6,500 buildings destroyed.

The Turkey earthquake has become one of the most devastating natural disasters of the 21st century.

Pulling a two-month-old baby alive after three days under the rubble in Turkey pic.twitter.com/1ePEIkZiDH — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) February 8, 2023

On Wednesday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced that Ireland will send €2 million in emergency assistance to Turkey and Syria.

There are also a number of ways you can contribute to the relief efforts in the affected regions.

The UNHCR, who are on the ground with emergency items including tents, blankets, and hygiene items, are appealing for donations via their website.

Turkey — Dog rescued from the rubble after 60 hours.pic.twitter.com/dpcZslmEmC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 9, 2023

Unicef are also appealing for donations via their website; donations can also be made over the phone [01 809 0270], or via post to UNICEF Ireland, 33 Lower Ormond Quay, Dublin D01 R283.

An Post are giving the public the opportunity to support Turkey and Syria by making a cash or card donation at a local post office.

You can also donate through the Revolut app by going to ‘Hub’, ‘Lifestyle’ and ‘Donations’ – Revolut don’t charge you or the charity for donations.