Ad
HomeNews

Latest Posts

Footballer Christian Atsu rescued from rubble in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Former Premier League Christian Atsu has been found alive, after being buried under rubble following the earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who played for Newcastle United and Chelsea, was reported missing in Turkey’s Hatay province following the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The vice president of Christian’s current club Hatayspor told Radyo Gol today: “Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble.”

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, and the death toll is currently over 5,000.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 5,775 buildings had been destroyed in the quake, which had been followed by 285 aftershocks, and that 20,426 people had been injured.

The earthquake is Turkey’s deadliest since 1999.

If you would like to help those affected by the earthquake, you can donate to a number of organisations and charities that are providing aid and relief.

Find out where to donate here.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us