Footballer Christian Atsu rescued from rubble in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Former Premier League Christian Atsu has been found alive, after being buried under rubble following the earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who played for Newcastle United and Chelsea, was reported missing in Turkey’s Hatay province following the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The vice president of Christian’s current club Hatayspor told Radyo Gol today: “Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble.”

Ex-Chelsea & Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has been found alive among the rubble after a devastating earthquake in Turkey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JegQC8W7aZ — GOAL (@goal) February 7, 2023

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, and the death toll is currently over 5,000.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 5,775 buildings had been destroyed in the quake, which had been followed by 285 aftershocks, and that 20,426 people had been injured.

The earthquake is Turkey’s deadliest since 1999.

my country,Turkey needs help. people have lost their home and their relatives. we can't contact to our friends since hours. please check the thread to help us. even a little amount helps 🙏🏼#Turkey #earthquake#PrayForTurkey #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Oh1VGyYb10 — tosbik🎗️ (@PRECI0UXTEEZ) February 6, 2023

If you would like to help those affected by the earthquake, you can donate to a number of organisations and charities that are providing aid and relief.

