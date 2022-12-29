Football legend Pelé dies aged 82

Pelé, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has sadly died aged 82.

The football legend, who had a tumour removed from his colon back in 2021, had been readmitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November after his health began deteriorating.

Earlier this month, it had been reported that the former Brazil player was receiving end-of-life care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)

Pelé, whose career spanned from 1953 until 1977, was labelled “the greatest” by FIFA.

During his senior career, the Brazil native played for Santos and New York Cosmos.

He played internationally for Brazil between 1957 until 1971.

The late 82-year-old won three FIFA World Cups: 1958, 1962 and 1970, an achievement no other player has matched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)

Tributes have begun to pour in for Pelé following his death.

Burna Boy tweeted: “RIP Pele. A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER. 🕊️❤️. Legends Never Die they are always Remembered in the hearts of the People.”

Michael Owen wrote: “A sad day for football around the world. Brazilian legend and three times World Cup winner Pele has passed away at the age of 82. Rest in peace Edson Arantes do Nascimento.”

John Terry simply said: “RIP PELE 🇧🇷 💔,” and Gary Lineker said: “Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC’s official account tweeted: “A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele.”

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele. pic.twitter.com/I4UwAHmWkh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2022

Barça expresses its sorrow to learn of the death of the “Rei” Pelé, one of the greatest footballers of all time. He made football greater than ever. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/r8TQbVyN28 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 29, 2022

Rest In Peace to a legend 🕊today we celebrate his legacy ! Pelé’s spirit will live forever pic.twitter.com/MoZ7G1y0Td — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) December 29, 2022

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82. pic.twitter.com/0ymLKqBHks — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 29, 2022

RIP Pele. A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER. 🕊️❤️ Legends Never Die they are always Remembered in the hearts of the People. pic.twitter.com/TDb5tVKVhG — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 29, 2022

RIP pele, what a legacy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VGUVH2gznk — Calum Best Official (@CalumBest) December 29, 2022

A sad day for football around the world.

Brazilian legend and three times World Cup winner Pele has passed away at the age of 82. Rest in peace Edson Arantes do Nascimento pic.twitter.com/ozE9qAJ7H7 — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 29, 2022

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2022

