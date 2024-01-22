Family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier break their silence on the death of murder suspect Ian Bailey

The family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier have broken their silence on the death of her prime murder suspect Ian Bailey.

The former journalist died on Sunday at the age of 66, after suffering a suspected heart attack in Bantry, Co. Cork.

Back in 2019, Mr Bailey was convicted in absentia by a court in Paris of the murder of French film producer Sophie in 1996 – which imposed a 25-year sentence.

But in October 2020, the High Court rejected an attempt by French authorities to extradite Mr Bailey for the murder.

The Englishman was arrested twice and questioned by Gardaí about her killing, but he always denied any involvement.

Known as one of Ireland’s most famous murders, Sophie was found dead outside her holiday home near Toormore in west Cork on December 23rd, 1996.

During a new interview with the Irish Mirror, Sophie’s uncle Jean-Pierre Gazeau said we “will never get the truth” now that Mr Bailey is dead.

Reacting to his death, he said: “It’s very sad news. First, because a human being has passed away.

“I think he should rest in peace but on the other hand, we will never get the truth …we will never get the truth from the mouth of the killer.”

Jean-Pierre continued: “For the French authorities, Ian Bailey was a killer and for me, he was a killer. We needed to have a real trial with Ian Bailey so we could have asked him about his actions on the night of December 23, 1996.

“It was a legitimate requirement but of course now we cannot get from him the truth. The French Justice System decided he was responsible for Sophie’s killing.”

“We had sufficient circumstantial evidence for the French Justice System – not for the Irish Justice System. The Irish Justice System needed more evidence.”

“I think the Irish police could have done more from the very beginning.”

Jean-Pierre also said they would be in touch with the Gardaí in the coming days.

“We will ask the Irish police to contain the DNA research… Maybe then there will be stronger evidence for the Irish Justice System,” he revealed.

“We will never hear the truth from the killer but we wish his rest to be peaceful. He’s finished, he’s no longer alive so we can’t get any more from him.”

Meanwhile, a Garda spokesperson told the newspaper: “The Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996 remains active and ongoing.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”