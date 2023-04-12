Everything you need to know about the presidential car – nicknamed ‘The Beast’

US President arrived on the island of Ireland aboard Air Force One on Tuesday night.

The 80-year-old, who was accompanied by his sister Valerie and son Hunter, was greeted in Belfast by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The father-of-four will be in Ireland until April 14.

During his three-day tour of Ireland, President Biden will travel inter-county, from Belfast to Louth, Dublin and Mayo.

A number of reports have theorised that the 80-year-old could be transported around in the presidential car – nicknamed ‘The Beast’.

The menacing nicknamed was first introduced back in 2001 with the arrival of President George W. Bush.

It is thought that ‘The Beast’ weighs up to nine tonnes and can seat up to seven people.

‘The Beast’ has reportedly been designed to provide the best possible security for the president.

It has 13cm-thick laminated panes for windows, run-flat tyres which can still roll when punctured, and 20cm-thick military-grade armour for the panels.

The fuel tank is bullet and blast proof, while the car is complete with firefighting equipment, oxygen tanks and vessels containing the president’s blood type.

‘The Beast’ was used for President Biden’s first visit to the UK last June, and again last September for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

You can find out more about President Biden’s historical visit to Ireland here.