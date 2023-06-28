Chair of RTÉ reveals the reason she accepted Dee Forbes’ resignation as Director General

Chair of RTÉ Siún Ní Raghllaigh has revealed the reason she accepted Dee Forbes’ resignation as Director General.

Last week, it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

On Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the suspension of RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes, who later resigned from her role.

Members of RTÉ’s board and executive arrived at Leinster House on Wednesday to provide evidence to the joint committee on tourism, culture, arts, sport and media.

When questioned as to why she accepted Dee’s resignation, Siún revealed that Dee made her resignation known to the public at the same time she made it know to her.

Mattie McGrath slammed it was a “disastrous decision,” as Dee could still be held accountable today.

Read Siún Ní Raghllaigh’s full opening statement here.