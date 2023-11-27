This is when Christmas FM will return to the airwaves

Christmas FM will return to the airwaves at midday on Tuesday, November 28th, just in time for the festive season.

Five-year-old twins Ben and Louis McPhillips from Mullingar will officially Switch on Christmas FM for 2023, after winning a nationwide competition.

The much-loved station, which marks the start of the official Christmas season for many, will play round-the-clock Christmas hits, spreading an abundance of festive cheer and seasonal goodwill in the run up to the big day.

Listeners can look forward to hearing all of their favourites including Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé and Slade as well as newer Christmas hits to add to their Christmas party playlist.

Meanwhile the radio station presenters will be spreading lots of seasonal joy and fun, keeping the spirits of the nation merry and bright as we embark on the big countdown to Christmas Day.

Christmas FM will be broadcasting live on FM from midday on the 28th November. Check out the full list of frequencies below:

Cavan 92.8 FM

Clare 105.2 FM

Cork City, Part County 106.7 FM

Cork North, Part County 87.7 FM

Drogheda & Dundalk 104.2 FM

Dublin City & County 105.2 FM

Galway City 87.9 FM

Kildare North 88.1 FM

Kilkenny City 104.3 FM

Letterkenny 106.2 FM

Limerick City 105.5 FM

Longford 99.8 FM

Sligo Town 95.0 FM

South East 103.8 FM

Tralee/Killarney 105.0 FM

Waterford City 105.9 FM

Wicklow – Bray area 99.5 FM

Wicklow – Wicklow Town 106.6 FM

Christmas FM will also broadcast on Virgin Media Channel 900.

Christmas FM, which is celebrating its 16th year on air this year, has raised over three million euro for a range of charities since it began broadcasting.

This year, Christmas FM will be continuing with their hugely successful ‘Magic of Christmas’ appeal, raising funds for Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and a range of children’s charities around Ireland making a difference in local communities through Community Foundation Ireland.

Last year, The Magic of Christmas appeal raised almost €300,000 for the charities and the fundraising initiative is hoping to raise over €1,000,000 between 2022 – 2024 for Ireland’s Children’s charities and to maximise the impact of the funds raised by helping more children in need.

The station is presented on air each year by up to 100 volunteers who devote hundreds of hours of their time assisted by a core management team.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM says: “We are so excited that Christmas FM is back for its 16th year, to Switch Christmas On across Ireland for 2023. We can’t wait to sprinkle Christmas cheer and joy around the nation all throughout the festive season.

“Cadbury, Coca Cola and An Post have returned as premier FM sponsors for 2023 and The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley have also kindly donated their studio space again this year.

“Celebrating 16 years on air is a major milestone for us which we wouldn’t have reached without Coimisiún na Meán and our amazing listeners, fans and volunteers who have supported us and our chosen charities throughout the years.

“We are once again raising funds for The Magic of Christmas appeal, supporting a range of children’s charities across Ireland helping children in need who need it most.”