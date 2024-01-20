Here’s how much Calvin Harris is being offered for mini-residency in Fontainebleau

Calvin Harris has been offered an eye-watering amount of money to commit to a mini-residency in Fontainebleau’s LIV nightclub.

The DJ who once said that playing in Las Vegas every week zapped his “creative juices”, is now said to be reconsidering returning.

The 40-year-old is set to rake in a whopping £1.2 million per night if he signs the contract.

A source told The Sun: “Calvin is a legend on the strip and he’s helped make Las Vegas clubs the place to be.”

“LIV are booking him in for six huge headline slots and are trying to negotiate more.”

“Calvin signing up with them is an absolute coup and the plan is to put his first big night on the weekend the Super Bowl comes to town on February 11.”

“Everyone on the club scene is talking about Calvin’s comeback.”

“It’ll be the hottest ticket in town,” the source added.

Calvin, who celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this week, previously admitted that playing weekly in Sin City became a chore

He told The Sun: “I was there at least every week, playing. It got to the point where I was there a little too much.

“I got tired of it.”

Answering if it stifled his creativity, he said: “One million per cent. It was unreal. No tunes were being made.”

“I didn’t make any tunes for a year or maybe a year and a half. I was growing carrots and that was great.”

“I grew watermelons, which for a Scottish lad, I was buzzing when I grew my first watermelon.”

“The creative juices weren’t flowing.”

In September last year, the popular DJ married journalist Vick Hope.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends in a Glastonbury-themed outdoor wedding at Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland on Saturday.

According to The UK Sun, guests were treated to an epic live performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic, who flew in from the US for the occasion.

Inside Calvin Harris & Vick Hope’s Glastonbury-themed wedding with A-list performers, celeb guests & epic fireworks show pic.twitter.com/C3j6tATWVi — Võ Văn Hạ (@havovan) September 11, 2023

A source told the outlet: “Calvin and Vick’s wedding was a day none of their guests will ever forget.”

“Their vows were really emotional and the marriage ceremony included poems like Ernest Hemmingway’s If There’s Empty Spaces In Your Heart and Lori Eberhai’s Devoted.”

“They didn’t stop smiling all day. Calvin and Vick are so clearly madly in love, it was a truly beautiful day.”