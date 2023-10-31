Bruce Springsteen confirmed to return to Ireland next year with series of gigs

Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has announced a series of gigs across Ireland for 2024.

The rock legend has announced that he is bringing his tour to Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin in May of next year.

The iconic performer previously brought his tour to the RDS in a three-night stint last May.

The singer’s gigs last May were the first time Bruce has graced the Emerald Isle in seven years.

Prior to these shows, Bruce had last performed in Croke Park for two nights back in 2016.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will take to the stage at Boucher Road in Belfast on May 9, Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on May 12, Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on May 16 and Croke Park in Dublin on May 19.

The gigs are part of a 22-date stadium run across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe, that kicks off in Cardiff on May 5 and wraps up in London on July 25.

The star’s 2023 European tour sold over 1.6 million tickets and was met with praise from fans.

The 74-year-old had previously postponed the rest of his 2023 tour dates while he recovered from treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

In a statement on Instagram, the rock icon said: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 6 at 8am from Ticketmaster.