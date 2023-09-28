Bruce Springsteen postpones the remainder of his world tour amid health issues

Bruce Springsteen has postponed the remainder of his world tour amid health issues.

The legendary singer, who is nicknamed ‘The Boss’, is taking time off to recover from a peptic ulcer.

The disease causes ulcers to grow in the stomach and small intestine – which can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The 74-year-old will now perform the remaining tour dates with backing band E Street in 2024.

A statement shared on his Instagram reads: “Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

“With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

The statement concluded with a quote from Bruce, which read: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Bruce performed three sell-out concerts in Dublin this year, and he is reportedly set to tour Ireland again in 2024.

According to The Irish Independent, his management team are negotiating for two concerts at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 16th and 18th, with more dates in line for Kilkenny.