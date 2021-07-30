Home LA Showbiz WATCH: The first official trailer for House of Gucci – starring Lady...

WATCH: The first official trailer for House of Gucci – starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver

We can't wait to see this!

Kendra Becker | Editor
The first official trailer for House of Gucci has been released.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film boasts a star-studded cast – including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.

Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

House of Gucci hits cinemas on November 26, 2021.

Kendra Becker | Editor

