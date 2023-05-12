This is the current favourite to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the current favourite to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

Lead bookmaker Coral has seen a sudden flurry of bets on the British actor becoming the next 007, with his odds now at 2-1.

A year and a half has passed since Daniel Craig’s final outing as the secret service agent hit cinema screens, and now the race to fill the famous tuxedo is hotting up.

Behind Aaron in the odds are James Norton at 5-2, Henry Cavill at 3-1 and Tom Hardy and Richard Madden at 7-1.

Coral’s John Hill said: “There has been a surge of support behind Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the last 24 hours in our next James Bond betting.”

“It’s clear that punters have made their minds up over who they think should replace Daniel Craig.”

The latest move in the betting comes off the back of his critically acclaimed performance in Bullet Train, which he starred in alongside Brad Pitt.

While Aaron has been hotly tipped for the role, he has previously played down the 007 rumours.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in February, he said: “It’s flattering. You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate.”

“You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world.”

“Because the moment you start believing the s**t people say about you, you’ve lost your f*****g mind. You’ve lost it.”

The 32-year-old is married to film director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, with whom he shares two daughters Romy Hero, 10, and Wylda Rae, 12.

Sam also shares daughters Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 16, with her ex-husband Jay Jopling.