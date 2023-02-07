Popular actress to star in new Netflix film about Prince Andrew

Gillian Anderson is set to star in a new Netflix film about Prince Andrew.

The 54-year-old will portray journalist Emily Maitlis in the project, which is based on the Duke of York’s 2019 interview with BBC’s Newsnight.

Meanwhile, Rufus Sewell will portray Prince Andrew in the film, which is titled Scoop.

Philip Martin (The Crown), who is directing Scoop, said: “I’m thrilled to be directing this film for Netflix and – together with an extraordinary cast – to be bringing Sam McAlister’s revelatory insider’s account to the screen.”

“Uptempo, immersive and cinematic, I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew – to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections.”

“It’s a film about power, privilege and differing perspectives and how – whether in glittering palaces or hi-tech newsrooms – we judge what’s true.”

In November 2019, Andrew went on the record to deny any sexual misconduct and to defend his relationship to sex traffic leader Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre previously accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her while she was underage, alleging Jeffrey had trafficked her to the royal.

The Duke of York mainly claimed he had “no memory” of meeting the alleged victim, and alleged he only stayed with Jeffrey after he was convicted sex offender because his house was “convenient”.

He also slammed Virginia’s specific claim that he “sweated” on her in a London club, saying he could not sweat at the time indicated.

In January 2022, it was announced that Andrew had been stripped of all his military titles and royal patronages by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In February 2022, Andrew and his accuser Virginia settled out of court over her civil sex assault claim.

Virginia, who has long claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring in the early 2000s, accused the Duke of sexually assaulting her in 2001.

In the suit, Virginia alleged she was brought to the UK when she was 17 to “have sex” with the British royal, an allegation he has always vehemently denied.

Virginia claimed Andrew engaged in sexual acts without her consent, and “that she was a sex-trafficking victim”.

She filed the lawsuit against the Duke in August 2021, and his legal team tried to have the case thrown out, but a judge dismissed his request.

According to court documents, Andrew, who has repeatedly denied Virginia’s allegations against him, said he “regrets his association” with convicted sex offender Jeffrey.

The settlement amount will not be disclosed and the British royal plans to make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

The documents said the Duke and his accuser “will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).”

They also said: “Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

The documents added: “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”