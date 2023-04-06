Here’s how you can create your own Barbie movie character poster

The character posters for the upcoming live-action Barbie movie were released earlier this week, sending fans into a frenzy.

The Greta Gerwig film, which will hit cinemas across the country on July 21, features a star-studded cast – including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Nicola Coughlan and Will Ferrell.

Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, and Rhea Pearlman also star in the highly anticipated flick.

Since the release of the posters, people have been creating their very own – using photos of themselves, friends, family members, and other celebrities.

Want to create your own Barbie poster? Well, it’s super easy to do!

The Barbie Selfie Generator asks you to upload the photo you want to use, and it then removes the background of the snap and puts it on a poster.

You can then reposition your photo, choose if you want it to be a ‘Barbie’ or ‘Ken’ poster, and edit the text and the background colour.

You can then download the poster and share it on socials, using the #BarbieTheMovie hashtag. Try it out here.