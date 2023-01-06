Gladiator sequel ‘confirmed’ – 23 years after the original film

A sequel to Gladiator is reportedly in the works, with director Ridley Scott at the helm.

Following years of speculation, producers have begun the casting process for a second film, and filming is expected to start in May.

Details of the plot remain under wraps, but there’s hopes Russell Crowe will make an appearance in flashback scenes as his iconic character Maximus.

According to The Sun, Lucius Verus, the son of Roman Empress Lucilla, may provide the link to the original story.

A source said: “This has been building since 2018 and for a long time it looked like it may never see the light of day.”

“But suddenly late last year the production team really sprung into life after settling on a new script which seemed to inspire them.

“A few months later everything was up and running and now it’s well underway.”

“They should be filming by May, which means there’s every chance the movie will be ready some time in 2024. Either way, this would be a huge box office draw.”

“It’s one of the biggest action films of its era and was a massive hit. People have been asking Ridley about a follow-up for years, so there’s clearly a massive appetite for it,” the insider added.

The first Gladiator film was released in 2000, and raked in a massive £460million at the box office.

It also scooped five Academy Awards – including Best Picture and Best Actor.