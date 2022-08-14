Everything we know so far about highly anticipated period drama ‘Emily’

The trailer for the highly anticipated period drama ‘Emily’ dropped earlier this week.

The film tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë.

Sex Education’s Emma Mackey stars as Emily, a rebel and misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights.

The movie explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte (played by Alexandra Dowling) and Anne (Amelia Gething); her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and her care for her maverick brother (Fionn Whitehead) whom she idolises.

The film, directed by Frances O’Connor, also stars Irish actor Adrian Dunbar and Bridget Jones’s Baby star Gemma Jones.

Emily is set for release on October 14. Check out the official trailer below: