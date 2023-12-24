Zendaya and Tom Holland reveal surprising hobby

Zendaya and Tom Holland have revealed their surprising hobby – miles away from their roles as actors.

The Spider-Man actor was first linked to the Euphoria star in 2017, and the pair finally confirmed their romance in July 2021 – when they were papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.

The pair are a relatively private couple but have previously opened up on some occasions about their relationship.

Zendaya has told The Sun that the couple have taken up knitting and have knitted their families jumpers for the festive season.

“People know I love to knit,” the 27-year-old admitted.

“I know it isn’t something you would normally associate with a girl my age, but it’s actually become very cool and I find it really relaxing.”

“I have got Tom into knitting as well — and we’ve done jumpers for everybody this Christmas.”

Tom added: “I’d be doing the most intense fight scenes on set and you used to come to set to watch quite a lot.”

“I would be there with blood all over my face, I’d be fighting The Goblin, and you’d be there just knitting.”

Speaking about buying Christmas gifts for one another, the Greatest Showman star said: “There is pressure with Tom, he openly admits to being a gift returner.”

“I just don’t have it in me to do it, it feels so mean.”

“If I get a Christmas gift I don’t like, I just smile and say thank you. But with Tom you can definitely tell if he doesn’t like a gift.”

When asked what their perfect Christmas scenario may look like, Zendaya told the outlet: “I love the thought of us both being in the kitchen cooking Christmas dinner and dancing around to Christmas music, but as idyllic as that scenario sounds, it just wouldn’t happen.”

“We are both just too controlling in the kitchen and would be telling the other one what to do.”

“Tom has been practising in the kitchen, so he is going to be in charge this year.”

Yet asked about the secret to their relationship, Zendaya said: “Apart from the obvious, I just think it is so important to have fun with each other.”

“For us, that is laughing together, dancing together, singing together and occasionally rocking out to some Beyonce.”