YouTuber Nikita Dragun’s rep calls her placement in a men’s unit of a jail ‘disturbing and dangerous’

YouTube star Nikita Dragun was placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail after her arrest.

The 26-year-old, who is transgender, was arrested on Monday night and charged with battery on a police officer.

Her representative has now slammed how she was treated while detained by authorities.

In a statement to E! News, Nikita’s publicist Jack Ketsoyan said: “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous.”

“This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.”

“Nikita has been released and is now safe. Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time.”

According to an arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Nikita was arrested at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami when the police were called to the hotel pool due to a guest being disorderly and causing a disturbance.

The arrest affidavit, obtained by E! News, alleged that the makeup artist was wandering around the pool in the nude and playing loud music from her room.

The affidavit also alleged that when hotel security asked the 26-year-old to stop, she threw an open water bottle at both the security guard and a police officer.

Nikita was released from jail on Wednesday.