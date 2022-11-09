YouTuber Nikita Dragun arrested and charged with battery on police officer

YouTuber Nikita Dragun was arrested on Monday night and charged with battery on a police officer.

According to TMZ, the 26-year-old was arrested after she was caught walking around a Miami hotel pool in her bathing suit after being disorderly for hours.

Hotel staff claimed that when she was asked to put her clothes back on, she threw them in the water – at which point the police were called.

According to the outlet, by the time the police arrived, Nikita had returned to her hotel room and was allegedly blaring loud music.

After knocking on her door multiple times, the YouTuber finally opened it; however, when she was told she needed to abide by the hotel’s rules, Nikita reportedly slammed the door.

It has been reported that the 26-year-old then opened the door and taunted officers saying: “Do you want more?,” before throwing a bottle of water at them.

Nikita was then arrested on the spot.

Following her arrest, Nikita was charged with felony battery on a police officer, misdemeanour, disorderly conduct and misdemeanour battery.

The YouTuber was charged at Miami-Dade County Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center – and it is unclear whether she has been released.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed her arrest to NBC News.

Nikita joined YouTube in 2013, and has since amassed 3.5 million subscribers on the platform.