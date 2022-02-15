YouTube star Trisha Paytas expecting first child with husband Moses Hacmon

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has announced they’re expecting their first child with husband Moses Hacmon.

The American social media star, who uses they/them pronouns, shared the happy news via Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

Alongside photos of their baby scan and positive pregnancy tests, the 33-year-old wrote: “love at first ❤️ beat 🥲 #happyvalentinesday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Paytas 2 (@trishapaytasbackup)

Trisha and Moses met in 2020 after they were set up by fellow YouTubers Ethan and Hila Klein on their dating show.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the couple began quarantining together and grew closer.

They announced their engagement in December 2020, moved in together last January, and tied the knot in December 2021 at the Four Seasons Hotel in California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Paytas 2 (@trishapaytasbackup)

Trisha, who has over one million subscribers on YouTube, took part in the 2017 summer series of Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

After unsuccessfully trying to get evicted from the show, they left after just 11 days.

The series was won by the late Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, with singer Amelia Lily finishing as the runner-up.

